TR Robertson –Sunday, June 20th will mark Father’s Day for 2021. Historically, Father’s Day has been the 3rd Sunday of June since 1910. The first celebration honoring fathers in the United States is said to have occurred when Grace Golden Clayton wanted to celebrate the lives of the men, all father’s, who died in a mining-cave-in in Monongah, West, Virginia. Grace picked July 5, 1908, as the day to honor the men, but outside of this small community, little was known about the celebration. Looking outside of the U.S., archaeologists discovered a clay tablet, dating back over 4,000 years, written by a Babylonian named Elmesu, in which he wrote a short cuneiform statement honoring his father and wishing him a long and healthy life.