Joey Votto went 0-7 in a Louisville Bats doubleheader on Friday night. On Saturday there was a late change on the lineup card. Votto was originally slated to leadoff and be the designated hitter but he was instead moved to first base. It was his first game in the field since breaking his thumb when he was hit by a pitch by Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel a month ago. Votto had stated when he joined the Reds radio booth that hitting wasn’t bothering him but catching the ball was still something that wasn’t there yet without pain. Having him in the field was a big step towards his return.