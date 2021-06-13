Cancel
TV Series

Jared Padalecki Talks That Major Walker Death And Why It's A 'Dramatic' Game Changer

By Megan Behnke
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoilers ahead for last week’s episode of Walker, “Defend the Ranch.”. It had bene three weeks since Episode 12 of Jared Padalecki’s Walker ended on a shocking cliffhanger that saw Keegan Allen’s Liam Walker get shot by criminal Clint West (Austin Nichols). And last week’s episode featured the direct aftermath of Clint holding the Walker family, and friend Hoyt (Matt Barr) hostage at the ranch. While it looked as if Liam’s time had come, there was a different character who was in danger and ultimately died. Padalecki is now talking about the major death and why it’s a "dramatic" game changer.

