Sooner or later, it looks like the Guardians of the Galaxy are heading to Planet X. The planet is known as the home of Groot and, as Guardians star Vin Diesel tells ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, there's an upcoming storyline involving it. Despite the Guardians having gone all over the galaxy — and probably many nearby ones, for that matter — going back to Planet X is something they've yet to do. In fact, it's a plot thread that could help turn out one of the best pieces of storytelling Marvel Studios has ever done.