Gareth Southgate insists England cannot be “football snobs” and expect the players to pass the ball out from the back all the time if they want to beat leading nations. A noticeable aspect of England’s Euro 2020 opening game victory against Croatia – runners up at the last World Cup and their toughest group opponents – was goalkeeper Jordan Pickford sending longer passes straight to England’s forwards. In recent times, such an approach has been mocked by supporters and rival managers.