Ivan Kurakin, the 2018 MCAL Boys Swimmer of the Year at Redwood, made the cut for the second wave of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, winning the finals of the 400-meter freestyle in Wave I of qualifying with a time of 3 minutes, 56.17 seconds last week. He also won’t be the only Marin swimmer competing in Omaha, Nebraska this upcoming week for a chance to go to Japan. Miki Dahlke, the 2016 MCAL Girls Swimmer of the Year at Tam and a 2020 Harvard graduate, punched her ticket to Wave II of qualifying in the 50-meter free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 butterfly.