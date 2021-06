U.S. Olympic Trials, Day One Finals Heat Sheets: First Tokyo Tickets Handed Out Tonight. The first night of finals from the 2021 US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska will feature three finals that will see six swimmers make the Olympic Team for Tokyo, Japan. After a long five-year wait, the first names will be added to the plane as the men’s and women’s 400 IM and the men’s 400 free finals will be held on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. CST. The meet will be on NBC and on NBCOlympics.com.