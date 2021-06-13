How Far Cry 6 Was Inspired by Cuba’s Resolver DIY Philosophy

Cancel
When Far Cry 6 launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 7, it'll add a new word to the series' lexicon: "Resolver." It's a concept inspired from Cuba – where Yara, Far Cry 6's fictional setting, draws much of its inspiration. "Resolver" (pronounced "rreh-sohl-BEHR") embodies a spirit of determination, resourcefulness, and problem-solving. In Far Cry 6, it's a driving force behind the game, its guerrilla protagonists, and the ways it enables players to approach the world.

