How Far Cry 6 Was Inspired by Cuba’s Resolver DIY Philosophy

It’s been nearly a decade since the release of Far Cry 3, yet it still stands up to some of the best titles of today. If you haven’t spent any quality time on Rook Island recently, then this is your reminder; it really is as good as you remember. Having a little catch-up on this version before playing on the brand new New Dawn should be the perfect warm-up. For those who’ve not played any of the series before, they place you on a remote island and leave you to fend for yourself. Whilst there isn’t a great deal of time for sunbathing, you’ll definitely get to meet some exotic wildlife. The other good news is that there’s no expense spared when it comes to side quests. The main storyline is definitely compelling, but there are some brilliant discoveries to be made just messing around in the optional missions.