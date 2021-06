Sheryl Crow will be doing a special solo livestream show on Friday, June 18, and she’s glad that as she’s preparing for it, her sons have been able to watch her process. “I’ve never done a full show where I just play by myself, so I think people will feel like they’re seeing something completely different out of me,” Sheryl tells People magazine. “For me, it was really fun to just kind of sit and tell stories about some of these songs that people know, but don’t know the stories behind.”