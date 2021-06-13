UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for Poland vs. Slovakia

Brazil currently is in great position for a berth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as it has won each of its first five South America Qualifier matches and sits atop the standings with 15 points. Since only the top four are assured spots in Qatar next year, Paraguay is in a battle for fourth place at the moment, tied with two other squads at seven points. With only one victory in its first five games, Paraguay attempts to improve its position when it hosts Brazil in a 2022 FIFA World Cup South America Qualifier match on Tuesday. Should you expect Brazil to maintain its perfect record, or is there value in Paraguay to prevail and bring a return on the money line?