Wellesley, MA

Wellesley Mothers Forum kicks off 2021-22 membership year

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wellesley Mothers Forum is proud to kick off the 2021-22 membership year with almost 300 members and over 40 dedicated volunteers. Co-Presidents Rachel Dulberg and Margaret Donahue, along with a new board, look forward to re-instating opportunities for social gatherings, kids’ events, playgroups, couples’ nights as well as time-honored gatherings like the fall carnival while adhering to all recommended CDC guidelines.

