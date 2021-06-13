Wellesley Mothers Forum kicks off 2021-22 membership year

The COVID pandemic caused a lot of changes in education, and one of the most common and drastic was the move to the virtual classroom. There were some benefits to remote schooling, such as disruptive students not having the space to act up, but for the general student, there was added difficulty when it came to remaining focused and interested from afar. As many students are moving back to the classroom amidst vaccinations and pushes for in-class education, in-class engagement techniques should be polished and ready to use, as there is most likely a lot of time to make up with students who have been out of the classroom for nearly a year.