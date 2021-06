When it comes to writing, Charles Bukowski once said, “if it doesn’t come bursting out of you in spite of everything, don’t do it. Unless it comes unasked out of your heart and your mind and your mouth and your gut, don’t do it.” I’ve armed my writing with this philosophy in an effort not to dilute my work by duty, deciding to waltz with words only when desired. So, fear not. I am still tramping on the Appalachian Trail, and after hundreds of miles of absorption, I finally feel ready to do the author’s dance (or wobble, depending on how my ankles feel)! I appreciate your patience and am excited to express the remainder of my hike through blogs.