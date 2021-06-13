Cancel
Wellesley, MA

Cosmo Uttero, World War II veteran, WHS class of 2021 graduate

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wellesley High School Class of 2021 includes 390 outstanding seniors and one extraordinary senior citizen. On June 4, 97-year old Cosmo Uttero received his Wellesley High School diploma, 78 years after he left WHS to enlist in the U.S. Army. Adding to the significance, the graduation ceremony took place on the very same weekend where 77 years ago Cosmo, a decorated World War II veteran, landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day.

www.wickedlocal.com
