Fun & Extreme Foods To Try In NYC

I just love living in New York City because there are so many great restaurants here. You could literally live here for years, and go to a different restaurant every single night and never have to repeat a place. I mean most people don’t do that because let’s be real we don’t have the time, funds, or energy - BUT I am here to tell you about some of the NYC restaurants you should definitely try out!

And in this article I am specifically highlighting restaurants that have super fun and extreme foods. The foods that are super instagrammable and honestly, everyone should just try out because they are so unique and different, and you seriously won’t find anything else like it out there!

So here are some of my favorite spots to get the most fun and extreme foods in New York City:

Rainbow Bagels

First up is the rainbow bagels from The Bagel Store. I know a few years ago the rainbow bagel kind of became a craze around NYC, and you could find them at tons of bagel shops around the city. However, the Bagel Store located in Brooklyn is the home of the original rainbow bagel!

Crazy Shake

Next up is the Crazy Shake from Black Tap Restaurant. Black Tap has locations in Midtown and Soho, and they have burgers and shakes that are incredible! And what they are specifically known for is their Crazy Shakes. They are not just your ordinary milkshakes, but milkshakes topped with scoops of ice cream, sprinkles, whipped cream, cookies, brownies, full slices of cake - you name it, it’s a topping on their milkshake!

Colorful Soft Serve

And of course I had to include the gorgeous colorful soft serve from Soft Swerve. Soft Swerve has two locations, one in Kips Bay, and one on the Lower East Side. They have super unique asian-inspired flavors and their soft serve just comes in incredible colors like purple, green, even black!

Adult Capri Sun

I also wanted to include the Adult Capri Suns from Thursday Kitchen, located on the Lower East Side because they are just so much fun! I know I used to drink capri suns all the time as a kid, so I just love that they have brought back these classic kid’s drinks as a fun alcoholic beverage!

Cookie Dough

Another fun food that reminds me of being a kid is the cookie dough at DO NYC, which is located by Washington Square Park. I know I was always sneaking cookie dough as a kid, so being able to eat a whole desert that is just cookie dough is literally a dream, and just so much fun!

Fruit Juice

And lastly is the fruit juices from John’s Juice in Brooklyn. They have tons of different kinds of delicious juices and no cups. That’s right, no cups, because all of their juices are served in fruit bowls, watermelons, pineapples, coconuts, oranges, dragon fruits, and more!