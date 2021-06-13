Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eidos Montreal’s Olivier Proulx & Mary DeMarle on Guardians of the Galaxy

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy was today officially announced by Eidos Montreal and Square Enix. Ahead of time, Stevivor was fortunate enough to check out the upcoming single-player game and speak with Eidos Montreal about it. We below, we discuss design choices, Easter eggs and more with Mary DeMarle (Executive Narrative...

stevivor.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Nova
Person
Dan Abnett
Person
Rick Astley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eidos Montreal#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Video Game#Square Enix#Spotify#Avengers#Co Op#Marvel#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Disney
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Breaks Fans Hearts, Kills Two Favorite Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel has a brand-new groundbreaking comic book event that is happening right now called Heroes Reborn, and they are using it to reshape the Marvel Universe as fans have come to know and love it. Just this week they killed off two of the most beloved MCU characters. In Heroes...
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Has Started Storyboarding Vol. 3

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been done for years, and the film is finally entering the next stage of pre-production. While James Gunn begins to wrap up filming on HBO Max's Peacemaker, the filmmaker has revealed he's already begun to storyboard the highly anticipated Guardians threequel. The news first came at the tail-end of a tweet praising Kurt Russell's job in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Build Starlord's Ship With New LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Set

LEGO continues to celebrate Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with another truly out-of-this-world-building set. We are taking off from Earth and exploring the far reaches of the galaxy with everyone's favorite intergalactic team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Milano is back, and builders are able to build this popular Marvel ship from the ground up with this 1901 piece set. When fully built, the Milano will come in at 9 inches high, 14 inches long, and 23 inches wide, and to top it all off, the Guardians of the Galaxy mini-figures are also included and can be stored inside the ship. Marvel fans will get Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor, and a Chitauri warrior. With Gamora missing, this shows off the adventures of the Guardians after Avengers: Endgame when Thor joins the ranks. The Guardians Ship from LEGO is priced at $149.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021, here. This is the perfect marvel collectible to fill that Guardians of the Galaxy urge until Vol 3 drops in the coming years.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.
Video Gamespsu.com

Square Enix’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Is Reportedly Not A Live-Service

After the troubled release of Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix, it appears that the publisher’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will not be a live service. Revealed by Jason Schreier on the Triple Click Podcast, Square Enix’s game, which will be revealed at Square Enix Presents on June 13, he said that the game will not be a live-service, marking a surprising turn for the publisher after the release of Marvel’s Avengers.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Is Up for Preorder – E3 2021 – NEWPAPER24

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Is Up for Preorder – E3 2021. The upcoming Sq. Enix recreation Guardians of the Galaxy is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Collection X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. Judging by the trailer, the sport guarantees to maintain the comedian’s (and flicks’) weirdness and humorousness. The sport is up for preorder now (Greatest Purchase is even gifting away a $10 present card for preordering).
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Will Launch for Nintendo Switch as Well

UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that the game’s Switch launch will be a cloud-exclusive release. At their recent E3 2021 presentation, Square Enix announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single player narrative driven third person action-adventure game, developed by Eidos Montreal. Originally announced for PC and current- and last-gen consoles, it’s now been confirmed, surprisingly enough that it’ll see a day and date launch on the Nintendo Switch as well.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

All confirmed songs in the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy music list

As part of the first Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer and gameplay reveal at the Square Enix E3 Showcase, developer Eidos Montreal used three popular ’80s songs — one main one over the trailer, another a brief snippet over the ship flying, and another playing when Peter Quill activates his special Walkman ability. Here are those songs:
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Guardians of The Galaxy Announced

Many people have forgotten, in fact, I almost did till somebody reminded me, that when Square Enix announced Marvel’s Avengers it was actually part of a multi-game partnership the company had entered into with Marvel. A partnership that no doubt came about due to all those crazy designs Tetsuya Nomura did. Well, after that announcement there was a gap of time where anybody would have forgotten this fact. However, finally, the second game out of this partnership Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy has landed.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”: Star-Lord hechtet ins Action-Adventure

The development studio Eidos-Montréal presented its new title at E3: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” is a colorful action-adventure game that apparently emphasizes humor. Players control the comics and Marvel films well-known “Star-Lord”, who should always fight alongside his Guardian comrades. The developer studio from Canada, which belongs to Square...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deepfake Adds Chris Pratt to the Game

In case you missed it, it was announced this past weekend that Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal will release Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a new video game that is exactly what it says on the tin, later this year, and it features new versions of iconic characters Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, among others. Notably, these are characters that have absolutely benefited from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, so it should not be surprising that someone has already made a deepfake video that inserts Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movies, into the video game.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Devs On Demo Breakdown and What Songs to Expect on The Awesome Mix

Showtime, a-holes! Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game is coming and IGN's Joshua Yehl gets the scoop from Eidos Montreal executives Mary DeMarle and Jean-François Dugas, along with Bill Roseman, VP of Creative from Marvel Games about what to expect from this new title about Star-Lord and the gang. Also, what songs should players expect in the game's Awesome Mix and how much will the game version match the Guardians of the big screen? The Marvel and Eidos Montreal devs break it down.