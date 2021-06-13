Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

Body found in Joshua Tree National Park, halting search

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park, prompting them to suspend a search for a missing man.

Park spokesperson Jennie Albrinck said Sunday the body was found in a hiking area and has not been identified.

She said the discovery led authorities to suspend their search for Patrick Lynn Welz but she could not confirm it was him.

The Desert Sun previously reported that the 38-year-old Welz was last seen June 5 when he left Twentynine Palms to visit his father in Riverside. He was reported missing and park staff found his truck in a parking lot Thursday.

The park is about 130 miles (209 km) east of Los Angeles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
Twentynine Palms, CA
Government
Joshua Tree, CA
Government
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
Joshua Tree, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Joshua Tree, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Desert Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Eden, NCNBC News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

EDEN, N.C. — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford,...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...