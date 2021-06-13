Guardians of the Galaxy Preview: It’s The Final Countdown!

LEGO continues to celebrate Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with another truly out-of-this-world-building set. We are taking off from Earth and exploring the far reaches of the galaxy with everyone's favorite intergalactic team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Milano is back, and builders are able to build this popular Marvel ship from the ground up with this 1901 piece set. When fully built, the Milano will come in at 9 inches high, 14 inches long, and 23 inches wide, and to top it all off, the Guardians of the Galaxy mini-figures are also included and can be stored inside the ship. Marvel fans will get Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor, and a Chitauri warrior. With Gamora missing, this shows off the adventures of the Guardians after Avengers: Endgame when Thor joins the ranks. The Guardians Ship from LEGO is priced at $149.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021, here. This is the perfect marvel collectible to fill that Guardians of the Galaxy urge until Vol 3 drops in the coming years.