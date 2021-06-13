Cancel
Burlington, VT

Burlington approves nine-story, 49-unit apartment building

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington’s Development Review Board has approved the building of a nine-story, 49-unit apartment building on the site of a former People’s United Bank drive-through on Pine Street.

Owner Doug Nedde tells the Burlington Free Press that if all goes according to plan it will be the first new-from-the-ground-up building to be constructed in Burlington’s inner core in almost 20 years.

It’s hoped construction can begin next month with completion scheduled a year later.

The building would include studio lofts and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. On-site parking with one space per apartment would be available to residents under a separate lease agreement.

