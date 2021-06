Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is underway, and the first topic of discussion during the event was iOS 15. The company has already highlighted a couple of new features coming in the next major upgrade of the mobile operating system, including new FaceTime features, SharePlay, updated photo/link sharing in Messages, and more. Notifications in iOS 15 will also receive a major upgrade, complete with an updated UI and new features, and it might finally end up being better than notifications on Android.