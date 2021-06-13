‘It’s a moving chess board’: Covid reopening creates new anxieties

Anxiety is a feeling of anticipation that something wrong, harmful, or dangerous will happen to our loved ones or ourselves. COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri gave many of us bad feelings of tension that jobs will be lost; family members would pass away, uninsured property damage, high unpaid bills, and more. A new normal had taken effect in our lives and made us anxious and wonder if we should approach situations like we did before the pandemic took place. But is constantly questioning and second-guessing being out in public or gathering with others normal? Margaret Denise Rhone, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and Test of Variables of Attention (TOVA) Certified, addresses anxiety concerns.