In first federal ruling on vaccine mandates, judge sides with Houston hospital, dismissing claims from staff resisters

Last week, following over 300 reported cases of heart inflammation in young people following their COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky declared the agency will meet this week to review these cases. Dr. Walensky explained these cases are rare but she still would like to convene researchers to discuss the evidence linking the COVID vaccine and myocarditis in young people. Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marty Makary joins to discuss concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus, his concerns about the connection between the dosage of the COVID vaccine and heart inflammation, the new paperback edition of his book, “The Price We Pay” and its lessons that can be applied to today’s health care problems.