In first federal ruling on vaccine mandates, judge sides with Houston hospital, dismissing claims from staff resisters

Echo Times
 8 days ago

Houston Methodist was the first U.S. hospital to mandate employee vaccines and suspended 170 who refused. The dismissal could have a ripple effect.

theechotimes.com
U.S. PoliticsKTVN.com

Federal Judge Throws Out Houston Hospital Workers' Vaccine Lawsuit

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. 117 of them sued, looking to take away their requirement. The nurses also sued over their suspension and threatened termination.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Lawsuit challenging Houston Methodist's COVID vaccine mandate dismissed

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 Houston Methodist staff over the hospital's policy requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Driving the news: The staff had argued that the mandate was unlawful. But U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes said in her ruling, "This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer."
Houston, TXwashingtonnewsday.com

After a judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirement, Houston hospital workers have vowed to appeal.

After a judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirement, Houston hospital workers have vowed to appeal. After a federal court dismissed the complaint on Saturday, the lawyer representing 117 Houston Methodist Hospital employees who sued the hospital over its required vaccination policy pledged to appeal. More than 170 employees...
Houston, TXbloomberglaw.com

Workplace Vaccine Mandates Boosted by Hospital Suit’s Dismissal

A Texas federal judge dealt a blow to workers aiming to knock down Covid-19 vaccine mandates in court with a blistering opinion that tossed out a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital. U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Hughes’ June 12 ruling—the first to weigh in on whether emergency federal approval affects...
Lawkhn.org

Judge Rejects Houston Medical Workers’ Anti-Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit

Houston Methodist's requirement for employee covid vaccines is valid, a federal judge ruled. Meanwhile, reports say a shortage of physicians could top 139,000 by 2033, and a shortage of psychiatric workers is leading to long waits for children's mental health care. A federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist...
U.S. Politicsnorthcentralpa.com

USDA approves first nonprescription nasal antihistamine spray

Washington, D.C. – On June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) as a non-prescription treatment for seasonal and perennial allergies in adults and children age six and older. The drug is distributed by Bayer Healthcare, LLC. “Seasonal and perennial allergies affect millions...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves New OTC Nasal Spray for Allergy Relief

Astepro Allergy is the first steroid-free antihistamine of its kind to be available without a prescription. Officials with the FDA have approved azelastine hydrochloride 0.15% (Astepro Allergy; Bayer) as an OTC product for the temporary relief of nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy nose associated with upper respiratory allergies such as hay fever. According to Bayer, the approval is the FDA’s first for a steroid-free, antihistamine nasal spray for allergies available OTC in the United States.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
PharmaceuticalsFox News

Possible Vaccine Side-effect Raises CDC Concern

Last week, following over 300 reported cases of heart inflammation in young people following their COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky declared the agency will meet this week to review these cases. Dr. Walensky explained these cases are rare but she still would like to convene researchers to discuss the evidence linking the COVID vaccine and myocarditis in young people. Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marty Makary joins to discuss concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus, his concerns about the connection between the dosage of the COVID vaccine and heart inflammation, the new paperback edition of his book, “The Price We Pay” and its lessons that can be applied to today’s health care problems.