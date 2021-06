NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (" One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in ArchKey Solutions ("ArchKey" or the "Company") alongside the Company's management team. ArchKey is North America's premier electrical and technologies contracting and services provider. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.