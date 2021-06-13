Cancel
Morton man dies in ATV crash in west-central Minnesota

By Shelby Lindrud
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORTON, Minn. — Richard Alan Oneil, 66, of Morton, was killed when his 2019 Polaris ATV was struck by a van around 10:32 p.m. Friday, June 11. According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, the van, a 2007 Chrysler Grand Caravan driven by Conrad Lee Rainey, 46, of Red Lake, was headed southbound on U.S. Highway 71, about a mile north of Morton. The ATV, driven by Oneil, exited out of the west ditch toward the east, in front of the van. The two vehicles collided on the roadway, the report said.

