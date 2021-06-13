Inland rail port from Northeast Georgia to Savannah gets $2M federal grant
An inland port project linking Northeast Georgia to the Port of Savannah by rail is getting a $2 million federal grant. U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced the Department of Commerce grant, which will fund road and infrastructure improvements needed to establish the new Northeast Georgia Inland Port in Hall County. The planned port will provide a direct link to the Port of Savannah via Norfolk Southern.nowhabersham.com