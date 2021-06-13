SCDSS recognizes June as Reunification Month

SOUTH CAROLINA — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed June as National Reunification Month.

It is a time where the S.C. Department of Social Services recognizes the accomplishments of families who needed foster care as temporary support when the family experienced an array of challenges until the family could be reunited safely and successfully.

SCDSS works with the Family Court, judges, attorneys, guardians ad litem, foster parents, child advocates, service providers and other partners within the child welfare system to improve policies and practices to help keep families together. Together, all entities work to implement evidence-based interventions to improve outcomes for children and their families.

In 2020, there were 1,551 children and youth reunited with their families in South Carolina. According to national statistics collected by the Child Welfare Information Gateway, a service of the Children’s Bureau, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “reunification is the most common goal for children in out-of-home care, as well as the most common outcome for children leaving care.”

“Reunification with parents and family is the best option and preferred outcome, when possible, for children removed from their homes and placed in foster care,” said McMaster.

SCDSS State Director Michael Leach adds, “DSS continuously works to improve policies to help keep families together. But it takes the work of biological parents, foster parents, child advocates, and many others to achieve successful reunifications. It means listening to families, recognizing strengths and needs, and working together for the conclusion we all want…that is seeing families back together and on the road to a better tomorrow.”

Despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic to achieving timely permanency for children and families, 539 children have been returned to their families already in 2021. DSS attorneys praise Chief Justice Don Beatty, family court judges, legal counterparts at the Office of Indigent Defense, guardians ad litem, and case managers for the creative use of virtual hearings and consent orders when all parties agreed reunification was safe.