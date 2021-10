The knee-jerk reaction for any fan is to not just ignore a divisional rival in the playoffs, but often to curse them. That word, rival, is an odd one, since I don’t think the Red Sox view the Blue Jays the same way they do the Yankees, or the Cardinals the Reds like they do the Cubs. In the AL Central, it’s a bit more muddled, since there has rarely been any one dominant team, but there are certain localized animosities.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO