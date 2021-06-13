White Sox's Rodón loses bid for 2nd no-hitter in 7th inning

Rodon tossed five innings against Toronto on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander was far from efficient in the outing -- he needed 106 pitches (only 65 of which were strikes) to get through five frames -- but Rodon nonetheless logged his eighth start out of 10 appearances this season in which he has allowed one or zero earned runs. The only tally against him came in the second inning, when Toronto scored a run on a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly. Rodon's ERA dipped to 1.96 with the strong outing, and he has registered a superb 88:15 K:BB through 59.2 innings on the season. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at Detroit.