Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Gets Sunday off

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. After turning in his second two-homer game in as many Saturdays, Rojas will retreat to the bench for the series finale in what's likely just a routine rest day. Since settling in as Arizona's primary leadoff man May 26, Rojas is hitting .194 and getting on base at a .275 clip. He doesn't appear at risk of losing hold of a full-time role, though Rojas could end up settling lower in the Arizona lineup more frequently.

www.cbssports.com
