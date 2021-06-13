Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Gets Sunday off

Rojas (finger) took part in the Marlins' batting practice session prior to Thursday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. After hitting off a tee two days earlier, Rojas took the next step forward in his recovery from a fractured left finger by taking full swings against soft-toss pitching. The fact that the injury is to Rojas' non-throwing hand will likely put him in store for a shorter rehab program, but the Marlins may still want to see him play in a rehab game or two at Triple-A Jacksonville before reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. Jazz Chisholm will continue to fill in at shortstop while Rojas is on the mend.