For the week that ended on June 12th, Walt Disney Home Entertainment's Raya and the Last Dragon topped both the Blu-ray-only and overall packaged media charts for the fourth week in a row. The first film for Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2018, Raya and the Last Dragon was set for a theatrical release last year, but the pandemic pushed it to March 2021. Nevertheless, it topped the box office in its first three weeks, eventually bringing in over $45 million domestically and over $107 million so far globally. Disney's home media releases also included Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook and Target Exclusive Digipack editions. This week, Raya and the Last Dragon once again had an HD share of 55%, with 11% of units sold from the 4K UHD format.