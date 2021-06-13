Cancel
Miami Dolphins sign Jerome Baker agrees to three-year, $39 million extension

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple media outlets on Sunday.

The extension includes $28.4 million guaranteed.

Baker, 24, has led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He had 126 in 2019 and 112 the following season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfDZX_0aTAx9q700 Also Read:
Miami Dolphins schedule and 2021 season predictions

Baker had a career-best seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games (11 starts) in 2020.

Baker has recorded 317 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 48 career games (37 starts). He was selected by the Dolphins in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

–Field Level Media

