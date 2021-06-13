NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch The Matches Live Online
For the second year in a row, NXT TakeOver will resurrect the classic “In Your House” event as the WWE presents NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021!. NXT once again delivers a stacked card as Savio Vega battles Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw in a Caribbean Strap Match, Mark Henry and Jerry Lawler collide, and Shawn Michaels defends the WWF title against the deranged Mankind. Wait, sorry. That’s In Your House: Mind Games from 1996. Tonight’s event features Karrion Kross defending his NXT Championship against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne in a fatal five-way match, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight meeting in a ladder match for the newly-resurrected Million Dollar Championship, and an NXT Women’s Championship match between Raquel González and Ember Moon.decider.com