NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch The Matches Live Online

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather - It’s not the boxing match that many people may have expected, but it is the fight that has two worlds colliding with a much-hyped exhibition event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The pay-per-view event is the end result of a feud that emerged between Mayweather, one of the most decorated boxers in the history of the sport and the Paul brothers (Logan and Jake), popular YouTubers who are both trying to make their names as legitimate boxers. The 44-year-old Mayweather is a perfect 50-0 (27 KOs) in his career, having retired from a professional career after another much-hyped match against former MMA star Conor McGregor. Paul, while at a deficit in experience against a boxing legend, is six inches taller than Mayweather and at age 26, is much younger. In addition to the Paul-Mayweather main event, Sunday’s broadcast will also feature some notable undercards, including former NFL star Chad Johnson making his boxing debut.