How the Sixers' Tobias Harris has become the No. 2 playoff scorer in two years

Harris mustered 22 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hawks. Harris has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his playoff appearances and has reached that mark in five straight contests, entrenching himself in as the Sixers' second-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid. Harris has also pulled down at least six rebounds in every one of his postseason appearances, and he's been making his presence felt on both ends of the court so far.