The Denver Nuggets got Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns started early with an easy bucket from Nikola Jokic that was quickly matched by Jae Crowder. Michael Porter Jr. missed a pair of jumpers before Crowder hit a triple from the left wing. The Nuggets had gone scoreless following their first make, and a Devin Booker triple stretched the Phoenix lead to six. Jokic finally ended the Nuggets’ dry spell with a floater in the paint, but no one else could score as Porter was 0-of-4 to start the game. Chris Paul and Aaron Gordon traded quick buckets.