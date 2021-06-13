Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Rodón loses bid for 2nd no-hitter in 7th inning

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox lost his bid for a second no-hitter this season when Detroit's Eric Haase doubled to deep left field with one out in the seventh inning on Sunday. Rodón no-hit the Cleveland Indians on April 14, losing his bid for a...

MLBsanjosesun.com

White Sox look for win after late-inning loss to Blue Jays

A pair of veteran left-handers will square off when the Chicago White Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday night. Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.25 ERA) of the White Sox is set to make his 13th start of the season. He has earned victories in three of his pastfive outings, and he pitched well his last time out despite earning a no-decision as he limited the Detroit Tigers to two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings last Friday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 Toronto Blue Jays hitters to worry about

The Chicago White Sox will be hosting the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series this week at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games and will look to continue their winning stretch against a young but tough Blue Jays team. The Chicago White...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Goes five innings in no-decision

Rodon tossed five innings against Toronto on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander was far from efficient in the outing -- he needed 106 pitches (only 65 of which were strikes) to get through five frames -- but Rodon nonetheless logged his eighth start out of 10 appearances this season in which he has allowed one or zero earned runs. The only tally against him came in the second inning, when Toronto scored a run on a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly. Rodon's ERA dipped to 1.96 with the strong outing, and he has registered a superb 88:15 K:BB through 59.2 innings on the season. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at Detroit.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 4, Tigers 1: Rodón Shines in Sox Sweep

What a series! The Chicago White Sox won their game today against the Detroit Tigers, 4-1, as they secured the series sweep at Comerica Park. Now at 41-24 and 5 1⁄2 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central, the team is learning to prevail through injuries, and their pitching and depth has helped tremendously.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Lose as Aaron Bummer's Bad Luck Continues Vs. Blue Jays

Bummer's bad luck continues in Sox loss: 'S--- happens' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox bullpen has not had the results Aaron Bummer was hoping for. "I don't expect to lose a game if we're leading after the fifth inning," the reliever said during spring training....
MLBSportsnet.ca

Rodon takes no-hitter into seventh as White Sox sweep Tigers

DETROIT — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday. Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.
MLBspotonalabama.com

White Sox blow late lead, beat Tigers in 10 innings

Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th and the visiting Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-4 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Friday. Adam Engel homered for the White Sox. Danny Mendick supplied two hits, scored a run and knocked in another. Chicago starter...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 Tampa Bay Rays hitter to be extra afraid of

The Chicago White Sox are getting ready to face off with the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game set. Each of these teams is in first place of their respective divisions and has the two best records in Major League Baseball. Both of them have outstanding pitching and a balanced lineup that lead to their dominance on the field. When they meet, it will put both squads to the test.
MLBdailymagazine.news

White Sox best Detroit Tigers in bizarre extra-innings finish

White Sox need extras to tame Detroit in rain-delayed win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Was that a baseball game or a fever dream? All's well that ends well, but geez... what a night. The latter half of the White Sox' 5-4, extra-innings win over the Detroit Tigers heavily...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers avoid the no-hitter, but can't escape sweep vs. White Sox

Detroit — For the first time in 2021, kids got to run the bases after Sunday's game. Good thing someone got to. The Tigers took a pass. Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, non-tendered over the winter, continued his amazing comeback story, one-hitting the Tigers over seven innings of a 4-1 victory, completing the American League Central leaders' three-game sweep of the division doormats.
MLBi70sports.com

Grandal’s 10th Inning Single Pushes White Sox Past Rays

(Chicago, IL) — Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the tenth inning lifted the White Sox to an 8-7 win against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Grandal talks about his big hit. Lucas Giolito pitched six frames with seven strikeouts and three earned runs allowed. Jose Abreu smacked a two-run...
MLBsanjosesun.com

White Sox withstand Rays' comeback, win in 10 innings

Yasmani Grandal delivered a walk-off single as the Chicago White Sox posted a 10-inning, 8-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday. The matchup of the teams with the two best records in the American League lived up to expectations....
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Prediction, 6/19/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (+110) Houston (-135) Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros (40-28, 2nd in AL West) play the Chicago White Sox (43-26, 1st in AL Central) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. The Astros open this matchup at -135 while the White Sox are coming in at +110. The O/U is set at 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Lance Lynn and Framber Valdez.
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 4, Tigers 1: Carlos Rodón denied greatness, settles for great

Carlos Rodón almost forced Tony La Russa into an uncomfortable situation. He carried a no-hitter one out into the seventh, and had home plate umpire Pat Hoberg not turned a perfect 2-2 slider on Eric Haase into ball three, Rodón would’ve been seven outs away from a second no-no with 88 pitches on his arm.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with sore knee

Garcia is dealing with a sore knee, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The injury could partially explain why Garcia finds himself on the bench for the second straight day Friday against the Astros. There's no guarantee he'd start even if healthy, however, as his previous three starts had come in place of Yoan Moncada at third base, but Moncada is now back from his illness.