WASHINGTON — D.C. neighborhood leaders are pushing the city to make the 16th and U Streets NW intersection safer after a hit-and-run. D.C. Police said a little before 8 o'clock Thursday night, a driver in a red Honda sped down U Street NW, heading east. They said when the driver got to the intersection of 16th and U Streets NW, they ran a red light and turned left onto New Hampshire Avenue NW.