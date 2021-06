The Boston Red Sox (42-27) will duel the Kansas City Royals (30-37) in the opening of a three-game weekend series at Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Boston scored a total of 20 runs in winning the quick two-game set over the Atlanta Braves this week. The Red Sox posted a three-game winning streak with a total of 22 runs scored. Pitcher Garrett Richards made 4.0 innings with four earned runs on seven hits allowed while granting one walk but struck out three Atlanta batters in the win. Pinch Hitter/2nd Baseman Christian Arroyo made four RBIs with a run and a base hit while Right Fielder Hunter Renfroe earned a one-run score with a double hit and two RBIs. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove two runs with a triple and an RBI while Left Fielder J.D. Martinez scored two runs on double base hits in the winning effort.