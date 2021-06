As you prepare for The Chi season 4 episode 6 on Showtime next week, it’s clear that there has to be a single, fundamental question: Who shot Douda?. There are already a lot of theories that are bouncing around out there, with Tracey being cornered as one of the most-likely suspects. Regardless of who did it, though, it’s clear that the list of suspects will be larger. We’re talking here about a political figure and anytime you dabble in this world, you make your fair share of friends and enemies.