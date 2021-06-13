Cancel
Electronics

New COVID-19 sensor can smell virus in crowded room: researchers

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new device can sniff out if someone in a crowded room has COVID-19, British researchers say. The highly accurate ceiling-mounted sensor takes as few as 15 minutes to raise a coronavirus alarm, says development firm RoboScientific. The room monitor, a little larger than a smoke detector, notices changes in...

nypost.com
