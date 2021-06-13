Will There Be an In the Heights Sequel? The Cast Is Keeping Their Fingers Crossed

I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that In the Heights is the movie event of the summer. When a lovely Warner Brothers representative kindly asked for my reaction after I had first seen the movie, here’s what I said: “I loved it!!!!!! What an exuberant, loving, and joyful celebration of the Latinx community and its Nueva York inhabitants. Olga Merediz is coming for her Oscar and I am here for it. (She deserved the Tony award too) I also loved the bumper after the credits with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Piragua merchant and Christopher Jackson’s Mister Softee feud coming to a head. What a sweet nod to LMM’s frequent collaborator (and the OG In the Heights Benny). I can’t wait to watch this movie on a big screen and as part of a summer outdoors screening series.” Weeks later and I’m still in awe of the stunning and colourful big screen adaptation of the Tony award winning play. It was my honour to get the opportunity to speak on Zoom video with the film’s director, Jon M. Chu, as well as cast members Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz (!!), Jimmy Smits, Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Gregory Diaz IV.