Will There Be an In the Heights Sequel? The Cast Is Keeping Their Fingers Crossed

By Monica Sisavat
 7 days ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is one of the biggest movies to hit the screen this year, but the cast is still holding out hope for another sueñito: a sequel. As of now, there are no plans for a follow-up film, but according to Leslie Grace, the star-studded cast has already started a petition for it. "There is nothing that we would want more in the world," Melissa Barrera told Entertainment Tonight. "Even if it takes Lin another 20 years to write the sequel, we will all come back . . . If one day you wake up and they're like, 'I dreamed up the sequel,' and Lin is inspired and writes the songs, I mean, we're there." Grace jokingly added, "We'll be back as Abuela Nina and Abuela Vanessa."

