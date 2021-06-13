Cancel
Portland’s All-Vegan Obon Shokudo to Open Brick-and-Mortar

By Jared Cross
Cover picture for the articleVegan Morrison Market vendor set to open brick-and-mortar location on SE Grand Ave in Portland at the beginning of July. Shortly after husband-and-wife co-owners Humiko Hozumi and Jason Duffany relocated from San Francisco to Portland they opened their fully vegan Japanese pop-up Obon Shokudo. It debuted in 2014 at the Jade Night Market before serving a two-year stint at the Lents Farmers Market and later the Morrison Market food hall, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Although Portland is a vegan food mecca, the city had yet to develop an affinity for traditional Japanese cuisine such as ramen, sushi, or umeboshi onigiri. After years of educating locals, free sampling, and a handful of patience later, Obon Shokudo will be graduating into its own brick-and-mortar storefront where it will take over the former Kachinka space.

