Dodgers Injuries: Optimism Remains With Cody Bellinger
Just as the Los Angeles Dodgers were beginning to find their footing with a roster close to full strength, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger both were removed from Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers due to injury. Muncy experienced right side tightness one pitch before hitting a home run in the first inning, and Bellinger limped as he got out of the way of a ball in at his feet one pitch before an RBI single in the fifth.www.dailydodgers.com