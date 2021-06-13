Dodgers Injuries: Optimism Remains With Cody Bellinger

It's one of those things where I was running off the field in Atlanta and my foot kind of just gave out, went dead and started swelling up," Muncy said. The only thing that even popped into my head was earlier in that game when Anderson laid down a bunt, I came in and grabbed it and when I went to plant, my foot gave out on the grass. That's about the only thing I can think of that maybe even caused it and it was just kind of delayed.