TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has joined an effort to make rural and underserved telehealth permanent after COVID processes and restrictions have been lifted. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he helped to introduce the Protecting Rural Telehealth Access Act with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) in order to ensure that current flexibilities are permanent. He said the bipartisan legislation would ensure that rural and underserved community providers are able to continue offering telehealth services after the COVID-19 emergency ends. He said the services include the ability to offer audio-only telehealth appointments due to many rural residents not having reliable transportation or affordable access to broadband.