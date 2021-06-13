Elkton man, 25, killed in motorcycle crash in Putnam County

A 25-year-old St. Johns County man died Saturday night when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was driving. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling south on 11th Street approaching Bronson Street in Putnam County at around 8 p.m. The pickup truck, driven by a 58-year-old Palm Coast woman, was traveling north on 11th Street. The pickup truck attempted to turn left onto Bronson Street and collided with the left side of the motorcycle.