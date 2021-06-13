Online events keeping band music alive: Jahan
Guitarist and one of the founding members of popular alternative rock band Black, Khademul Jahan, said that online music shows had kept band music alive amid the Covid crisis. ‘Different bands have been performing in online music events to entertain music lovers, which have become the only alternative to outdoor concerts after the first Covid case was discovered in the country in March 2020. We are undergoing a tough time and if there were no online music shows, bands would not have remained in touch with their audiences and entertained them in this time of crisis. So online music shows are keeping band music alive amid the Covid crisis,’ Khademul Jahan told New Age.www.newagebd.net