Online events keeping band music alive: Jahan

Dark electronic music is truly an exciting genre that blends the very best of traditional classical dance with cutting edge new wave sounds. It was created in reaction to today’s growing and new style of dancing, and it certainly owes much of its popularity to the worldwide web. You can now find it everywhere on radio stations, video blogs, live performances and parties. It’s been getting a lot of attention lately, with many people from all walks of life discovering the joys of this form of electronic music. So, what is it about dark electronic dance music that makes it so appealing? And why is it so popular?