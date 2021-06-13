18 artistes, 2 orgs to receive Shilpakala Padak 2019, 2020

((Left) Headwinds. Mixed media drawing, 20”x16” and (Right) Desert Window. Collagraph, 30”x22” Mixed media drawing, 30”x22”) When considering the prints, drawings and mixed media works of Pat Clark, words like thoughtful, intuitive, researched, tonal and nuanced may come to mind. Indeed, the art of this master printmaker has an air of the intellectual or academic, which, at least in part, comes through via the series she produces where she takes an object / concept and pursues it fully until its generative potential is nearly exhausted. However, when asked about influences upon her work, Clark cites a myriad of artists and movements that span the greater part of the 20th century. From Modernist titans Matisse and Picasso and the highly influential Japanese prints that inspired many of their and their immediate predecessors’ compositions to the bold, gestural American Abstract Expressionists and the nearly antithetical investigations of Minimalism and Pop Art, few have escaped the purview of such an astute observer and incredibly well-informed educator as Clark. With such a broad scope of influences in mind, it was most illuminating to share some moments with the artist to hear her rendition of how these movements and particular artists within them shaped her work.