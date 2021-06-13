Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

18 artistes, 2 orgs to receive Shilpakala Padak 2019, 2020

newagebd.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh Shilpakala Academy announced the names of 20 recipients for its prestigious Shilpakala Padak 2019 and 2020 Saturday. Eighteen cultural luminaries and two cultural organisations will receive the award, said the academy. The award was introduced in 2013. However, Shilpakala Padak was not awarded in 2019 and the ceremony could...

www.newagebd.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orgs#Photography#Islam#Covid#Chhayanaut#Malay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
India
Related
Advocacynorthernexpress.com

Call for Artists

Artists' submissions will be considered for participation in "Artists for Wings of Wonder." This exhibit/fundraiser will be comprised MAINLY of invited artists, many of whom are indigenous artists, members of Project Civilartzation & a handful of artwork from artists who submit work for consideration. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 1.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Quality Not Quantity

Over recent years I’ve noticed some musicians and bands have assumed the way to get noticed is to release as many songs in any given period, sometimes weekly, or to play as many gigs as possible, good or bad, thinking this output will impress industry professionals and get them noticed, leading to more income––in dollars, gigs and crowds. The overabundance of unnoticed music, bands and artists flooding the market, making it more difficult for quality work to be noticed and heard, is proof that focus on quantity over quality needs to be reassessed.
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Local Musician Receives Folk & Traditional Arts Master Artist Fellowship

Watauga County musician Mary Greene was the recipient of the 2021 Folk & Traditional Arts Master Artist Fellowship from South Arts, a nonprofit regional arts organization. High Country Press reports Greene is one of only 15 artists in North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky to receive the fellowship this year, and one of only five in North Carolina.
valleyjournal.net

Glacier announces 2021 Artists-in-Residence, calls for artists

Glacier National Park’s 2021 Artist-in-Residence program will host Brad Einstein, Kyle Niemer, and Imma Barrera. Brad Einstein and Kyle Niemer (June 1– June 29) Brad Einstein and Kyle Niemer are self-described “natural comedians.” Their work melds stunning visuals, unexpected humor and the odd person in an animal costume to create nature documentaries that explore America’s wild wonders and the issues facing them.
providencedailydose.com

Artist Jackie At The Parlour Tuesday

Hooray, more live music! Head over to The Parlour this Tuesday night for The Artist Jackie and The Wizard. I have seen this genre-defying duo and found them to be wildly entertaining. Artist Jackie & The Wizard perform live from Parlour Providence with an interview by 13 Folds. . ....
Coeur d'Alene Press

An artist in print and Press

It's been 65 million years. Now the D'Nosorians want their planet back, and they're ready to "advance your science and drop elbows, in no particular order." When an invasion violates galactic law, only one can stop it: Surrender-Man, a sentient sun squished into an artificially intelligent supersuit looking to protect the thing he loves most, the Earth's sun.
Norfolk Daily News

Summer opportunities for artists

The Norfolk Library Foundation has an exciting new opportunity for Northeast Nebraska artists. Their 2021 art project has been launched to further beautify our library space with local art that celebrates the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley. An open call for artists is ongoing. Artists must be located within Northeast...
Denton, TXglasstire.com

Artist On Artist: Annette Lawrence

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations. This week: Christopher Blay interviews artist Annette Lawrence as she departs Texas for Bennington, Vermont to take a two-year teaching position....
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The cover artists

You'll know the dictum, I'm sure, that says something about good artists borrowing while great ones steal, but isn't the truth simply that everyone's at it? How else to learn your craft without imitating one of the masters, learning what makes them tick and seeing if you can replicate some of that magic yourself?
pcdn.co

Artist Spotlight: Maria Shell

Maria Shell is a prolific and award-winning quilter, author, and teacher whose improvisational style, intricate piecing, and bold color use are exceptional. We are pleased to highlight Maria’s contributions to the Summer 2021 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. First is her article about Braided Curves, a technique for freehand, curved...
cascadeae.com

ARTISTS & THEIR INFLUENCES — Featured Artist: Pat Clark

((Left) Headwinds. Mixed media drawing, 20”x16” and (Right) Desert Window. Collagraph, 30”x22” Mixed media drawing, 30”x22”) When considering the prints, drawings and mixed media works of Pat Clark, words like thoughtful, intuitive, researched, tonal and nuanced may come to mind. Indeed, the art of this master printmaker has an air of the intellectual or academic, which, at least in part, comes through via the series she produces where she takes an object / concept and pursues it fully until its generative potential is nearly exhausted. However, when asked about influences upon her work, Clark cites a myriad of artists and movements that span the greater part of the 20th century. From Modernist titans Matisse and Picasso and the highly influential Japanese prints that inspired many of their and their immediate predecessors’ compositions to the bold, gestural American Abstract Expressionists and the nearly antithetical investigations of Minimalism and Pop Art, few have escaped the purview of such an astute observer and incredibly well-informed educator as Clark. With such a broad scope of influences in mind, it was most illuminating to share some moments with the artist to hear her rendition of how these movements and particular artists within them shaped her work.
dweb.news

M.Hasan is a Bangladeshi Musical Artist

Dhaka, Bangladesh Jun 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – M.Hasan is a Bangladeshi musician, music composer, Musical Artist. He released some musics on major music streaming platforms worldwide. You can get them on Spotify, Amazon Music, apple music, deezer, Shazam, Napster, SoundCloud, Boomplay, tidal, iHeartRadio, YouTube music and on instagram and Facebook library as well.
thebrag.com

Artist on artist interview: The Scientists interview JP Shilo

It’s been 35 years since The Scientists have released an album, but just one listen of their new studio album Negativity proves that the long wait was well worth it. The 11-track release stays true to the band’s style of deranged swamp-rock with a modern twist thrown in. The Scientists’ new album dropped today and you can stream it here.
PhotographyDaily Freeman

Letter: A photographer with an artistic eye

Kudos to Tania Barricklo for the photo that appeared on the front page of Saturday's Freeman. To accompany a story about irresponsible handling of demolition waste at the former IBM site, she went to get a picture of the piled up debris, covered by a tarp. The result looks not like an environmental disaster, but rather appears as a mystical mountain topped by an other-worldly temple, seen through a gap in the trees. Fabulous!
newschannel20.com

'Artist on the Plaza' returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Area Arts Council is bringing back its "Artist on the Plaza" series. There will be live performances every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon now through Labor Day. All performances will kick off at noon on the south lawn of the Old State Capitol. The performances...
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Artists can now apply for Artist Support Grants

RALEIGH — Applications for Artist Support Grants are now available for area artists. This grant program, funded by the N.C. Arts Council, provides the opportunity for regional consortia of local arts councils to award project grants to artists in their regions. These grants support professional artists in any discipline and at any stage in their careers to pursue projects that further their artistic and professional development.
newyorkalmanack.com

Arthur Szyk: The Artist As Soldier

On April 30th, 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt opened New York’s World’s Fair with an address in which he praised the commercial festival as a “symbol of peace.” An idea dreamed up at the height of the depression, the theme of the Fair was “The World of Tomorrow.” Its opening slogan was an inspiring “Dawn of New Day.”
Port Washington, WIozaukeepress.com

Printmaker, fiber artist is Gallery 224 featured artist

Printmaking and fiber artist Tori Tasch is the featured artist for June at Gallery 224 in Port Washington. The exhibit features artworks inspired by Tasch’s year at Schoofs Preserve in the Town of Erin as part of the ArtServancy program. Her studio processes combine hand papermaking, printmaking and book arts...
societyofrock.com

Some Artists From The 20th Century Will Receive Royalties For The First Time

Sony Music Entertainment announced a new initiative called “Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program” which means that the label “will no longer apply existing unrecouped balances to artists and participant earnings generated on or after January 1, 2021 for eligible artists and participants.”. What usually happens when artists sign a record deal...
createastir.ca

B.C. wine pioneer Anthony von Mandl and his centenarian artist-designer mother, Bedriska v. Mandl, receive Capilano University honourary degrees

ANTHONY VON MANDL, the billionaire owner of several B.C. wineries, and his mother, Bedriska v. Mandl—a fashion designer, artist, author, community activist, and advocate for youth and social causes—have been jointly awarded Capilano University’s highest form of recognition. Anthony von Mandl received an honourary Doctor of Laws, honoris causa while...