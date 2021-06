Finally, the controversy centering film actress Pori Moni has taken new shape. Majority of the club authorities in Dhaka and other parts of the country have reportedly decided to ban Pori Moni from entering those establishments as she has already been proved to be a trouble-maker. Meanwhile, several newspapers and portals in Bangladesh, including Bangla Insider has raise question about Pori Moni’s own residence where she is having a “huge bar” containing foreign liquors. For any individual, such acts are punishable offense. Few months ago, authorities concerned raided the residence of controversial businessman Aziz Mohammed Bhai and confiscated large volume of foreign liquors from his residence. Subsequently cases were filed against him in this regard. But in the case of Pori Moni, there has been no such actions. People have already started asking – is Pori Moni above the law?