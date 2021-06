It’s not a popular opinion and one that many fans don’t share but the Miami Dolphins should at least field calls for a Xavien Howard trade. Brian Flores continued to reiterate the fact that the Dolphins “LOVE X” during a press conference the morning of the first day of mandatory workouts this past week. He told the media to “write that down”. He also called the situation with Howard, “Unique”, in that he isn’t in a contract year, was just signed two years ago and still has three years left on his deal.