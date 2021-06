Square Enix spent an terrible lot of time and money to make Marvel’s Avengers, and 9 months later, its AAA game-as-a-service nonetheless doesn’t appear to be paying off. Avengers was simply the starting, although: This is a “multi-year, multi-game” deal, and the subsequent SE-Marvel title, Guardians of the Galaxy, has simply been introduced for an October twenty sixth launch. This time Eidos-Montréal is taking the reins and main the partnership in a really completely different course. Prior to the sport’s E3 unveiling at this time, Eidos gave journalists an prolonged hands-off have a look at Guardians, and elaborated on its goals for the sport.