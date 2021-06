Marvel's Black Widow has released a new IMAX poster, which sends the not-so-subtle call for fans to return to theaters for the full-fledged Marvel movie experience. Black Widow's honored place as the kick-off to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in Marvel's Disney+ series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) coming first. However, now Black Widow is ready to capitalize on the moviegoing public's hunger to get back in theaters this summer - and this poster is a tasty reminder. Check out the new Black Widow IMAX poster, below: