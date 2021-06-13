Cancel
Jumpship’s Somerville Announced At E3 2021, Releases 2022

Cover picture for the articleSomerville looks to be a heartfelt tale of a family ravaged by a large-scale conflict, and will be launching on Xbox and PC in 2022. Microsoft and Bethesda’s partnered E3 conference has begun with a surprise announcement of Todd Howards’ upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield. In addition to the heavily rumored titles, Xbox has surprised fans with a plethora of unexpected gems with one such being Jumpship’s Somerville. Check out the trailer below for more information.

