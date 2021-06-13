Jumpship’s Somerville Announced At E3 2021, Releases 2022

The biggest event in gaming news — E3 2021 — is finally here. E3 is an annual expo for video game distributors to hock their wares and hype the biggest titles coming to their platforms. The last E3 was all the way back in 2019. Xbox hyped the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Animal Crossing: New Horizons found itself pushed back (thankfully) to 2020, and Nintendo revealed they were working on a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Oh, like, tech stuff happened, too.